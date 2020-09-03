Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Short Interest Update

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 122,800 shares, a growth of 626.6% from the July 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 494,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. Universal Security Instruments has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $4.10.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) by 606.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,942 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned about 6.96% of Universal Security Instruments worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and electrical batteries with battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ground fault circuit interrupters, and ventilation products.

