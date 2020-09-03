DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Short Interest Up 600.0% in August

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the July 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of DTRK opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.63. DATATRAK International has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 million, a P/E ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 0.80.

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. DATATRAK International had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 2.80%.

DATATRAK International Company Profile

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

