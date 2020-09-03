DANSKE BK A/S/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DANSKE BK A/S/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 90.4% from the July 30th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNKEY opened at $7.27 on Thursday. DANSKE BK A/S/S has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $9.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34.

DANSKE BK A/S/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DANSKE BK A/S/S had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and corporate, institutional, and personal customers. It operates through Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates and Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland segments. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions to retail customers; strategic advisory services to commercial customers; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, investment, and corporate finance advisory services to corporate and institutional customers, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income, currencies, transaction banking, and investor services.

