Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the July 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AOZOY opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Aozora Bank has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.36.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aozora Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Group, Institutional Banking Group, Allied Banking Group, Specialty Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group.

