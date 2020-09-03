Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 90.1% from the July 30th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS DPZUF opened at $54.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.92. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $54.08.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Luxembourg, and Germany, as well as franchises retail pizza stores. It operates a network of approximately 2,400 stores.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Inpex Corporation Short Interest Update
Inpex Corporation Short Interest Update
Short Interest in Piedmont Lithium Limited Expands By 629.6%
Short Interest in Piedmont Lithium Limited Expands By 629.6%
Universal Security Instruments, Inc. Short Interest Update
Universal Security Instruments, Inc. Short Interest Update
DATATRAK International, Inc. Short Interest Up 600.0% in August
DATATRAK International, Inc. Short Interest Up 600.0% in August
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Short Interest Down 90.4% in August
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Short Interest Down 90.4% in August


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report