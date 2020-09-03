Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 90.1% from the July 30th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS DPZUF opened at $54.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.92. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $54.08.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Luxembourg, and Germany, as well as franchises retail pizza stores. It operates a network of approximately 2,400 stores.

