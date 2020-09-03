China Southern Airlines Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Short Interest Update

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the July 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMCTF opened at $6.46 on Thursday. China Southern Airlines has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $7.71.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, the People's Republic of China. Its aeronautical business includes the provision of terminal facilities, ground handling, and passenger services.

