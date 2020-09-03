Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) Short Interest Up 550.0% in August

Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the July 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ FORK opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89. Fuling Global has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.86.

Fuling Global Company Profile

Fuling Global Inc produces and distributes plastic service ware products. The company offers disposable cutlery, including forks, knives, spoons, and utensils; drinking straws; cups and plates; and other plastics products. Fuling Global Inc sells its products directly, as well as through distributors to dealers, QSRs, manufacturers, and retailers.

