United Carpets Group (LON:UCG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.08

United Carpets Group plc (LON:UCG) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.08 and traded as low as $2.95. United Carpets Group shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 300,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 730.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79.

About United Carpets Group (LON:UCG)

United Carpets Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises carpet and bed retail outlets in the United Kingdom. The company provides carpets; laminate and vinyl floorings; artificial grass; and beds. It also offers accessories, such as door bars, grippers, adhesives, pillows, and scotia and profiles for laminates, as well as underlays for grass, carpets, and laminates.

