Amino Technologies (LON:AMO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $133.77

Amino Technologies Plc (LON:AMO) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $133.77 and traded as low as $126.03. Amino Technologies shares last traded at $127.50, with a volume of 43,085 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Amino Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 136.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 133.77. The company has a market capitalization of $96.96 million and a PE ratio of 63.75.

Amino Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops Internet Protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms worldwide. The company's products enable the delivery of digital programming and interactivity over IP networks. It provides ENABLE, a virtual STB software that solves the legacy problems of operators to launch modern, virtualized, consumer-centric UX, and video services.

