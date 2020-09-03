Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $94.82

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $94.82 and traded as low as $82.40. Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at $85.80, with a volume of 4,335,094 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 93.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 94.82. The firm has a market cap of $173.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66.

In other Gulf Keystone Petroleum news, insider Garrett Soden purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £64,400 ($84,150.01).

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile (LON:GKP)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Republic of Algeria, and the United Kingdom. The company's principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil.

