Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $108.76

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2020

Shares of Capital & Regional plc (LON:CAL) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $108.76 and traded as low as $66.64. Capital & Regional shares last traded at $68.00, with a volume of 23,765 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAL. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Capital & Regional in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capital & Regional in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 74.50 ($0.97).

The stock has a market cap of $75.59 million and a PE ratio of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.02, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 77.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 108.76.

Capital & Regional Company Profile (LON:CAL)

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of their local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a c.£0.9 billion portfolio of tailored in-town shopping centres.

