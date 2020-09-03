IGAS Energy (LON:IGAS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.07

IGAS Energy PLC (LON:IGAS)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.07 and traded as low as $13.47. IGAS Energy shares last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 6,680 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $16.79 million and a P/E ratio of -0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Get IGAS Energy alerts:

In other IGAS Energy news, insider Julian Tedder bought 3,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £457.65 ($598.00).

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. It holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IGAS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGAS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.