United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.05

United American Healthcare Corp (OTCMKTS:UAHC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. United American Healthcare shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 3,850 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

United American Healthcare Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry in the United States. The company offers laser-based metal fabrication services; and supplies precision components to customers developing products for use in a range of medical specialties, including cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, gynecology, ophthalmology, and urology.

