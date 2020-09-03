Starcom (LON:STAR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.00

Shares of Starcom PLC (LON:STAR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.96. Starcom shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 394,383 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and a PE ratio of -3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Starcom Company Profile (LON:STAR)

Starcom plc is engaged in the development of wireless solutions for the remote tracking, monitoring and protection of various types of assets and people. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, has four operating segments: sets, accessory, Web and other. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries: Starcom G.P.S.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Starcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.