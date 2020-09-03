Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $100.37

Shares of Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc (LON:MBH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $100.37 and traded as low as $99.00. Michelmersh Brick shares last traded at $100.50, with a volume of 28,850 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 98.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 100.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.19 million and a P/E ratio of 10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Michelmersh Brick Company Profile (LON:MBH)

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Materials and Landfill segments. The company offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; clay bricks, tiles, and pavers under the Michelmersh brand; and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Michelmersh Brick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michelmersh Brick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.