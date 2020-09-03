Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.61

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2020

Shares of Air China Ltd (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.61 and traded as low as $13.45. Air China shares last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 249 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIRYY. ValuEngine raised shares of Air China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Air China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIRYY)

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

