Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.85

Burnham Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:BURCA)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.85 and traded as low as $10.30. Burnham shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 651 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Burnham from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $33.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.34 million during the quarter. Burnham had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 3.02%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%.

Burnham Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BURCA)

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.

