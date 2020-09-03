American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.08

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.08 and traded as low as $2.48. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 120,684 shares changing hands.

HOT.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial set a C$3.00 price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.08. The firm has a market cap of $198.47 million and a PE ratio of -4.31.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

