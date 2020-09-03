Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.34

Trilogy International Partners Inc (TSE:TRL)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.34 and traded as low as $1.05. Trilogy International Partners shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 2,762 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on Trilogy International Partners from C$1.70 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.34. The stock has a market cap of $69.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80.

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.46) by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$187.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$177.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Trilogy International Partners Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL)

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communication services in Bolivia and New Zealand. The company's communications services include local, international long distance, and roaming services for customers and international visitors roaming on their networks.

