Immunodiagnostic Systems (LON:IDH) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $229.75

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (LON:IDH) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $229.75 and traded as low as $220.00. Immunodiagnostic Systems shares last traded at $235.00, with a volume of 3,764 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 240.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 229.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Immunodiagnostic Systems’s previous dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. Immunodiagnostic Systems’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC develops, manufactures, and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests to the clinical laboratory market in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets immunoassays and automated immunoanalyser technologies to provide diagnostic outcomes for patients.

