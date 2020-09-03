Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.46

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (TSE:WTE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.46 and traded as high as $16.80. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 159,159 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$96.82 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Westshore Terminals Investment Corp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partner interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from five mines in British Columbia and one mine in Alberta, as well as from three mines in the north-western United States.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.