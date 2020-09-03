Volex (LON:VLX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $138.08

Volex PLC (LON:VLX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $138.08 and traded as high as $195.00. Volex shares last traded at $191.00, with a volume of 980,487 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 152.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 138.08.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. This is an increase from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Volex’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.
Volex Company Profile (LON:VLX)
Volex plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies power cords and cable assemblies for consumer electronics, medical equipment, data center, telecommunications, industrial robotics, and automotive industries worldwide. The company's Power Cords division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, vacuum cleaners, and electric vehicles.
