ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.75

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.75 and traded as high as $72.91. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $72.91, with a volume of 1,186 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EET. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 21.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the second quarter worth $326,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 93.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the first quarter worth $36,000.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

