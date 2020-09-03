North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.84

North American Construction Group Ltd (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.84 and traded as high as $9.41. North American Construction Group shares last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 59,505 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOA. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.03. The stock has a market cap of $267.83 million and a PE ratio of 5.85.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$70.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$127.50 million. Research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd will post 1.5299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 10.09%.

About North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA)

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.