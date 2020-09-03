Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $95.73

Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $95.73 and traded as high as $103.54. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at $103.38, with a volume of 502,076 shares.

TRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$73.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$97.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$95.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion and a PE ratio of 32.35.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.98 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 46.31%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

