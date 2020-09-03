Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.85

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.85 and traded as high as $2.20. Advantage Oil & Gas shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 1,124,917 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAV shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.75 price target on Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $325.23 million and a P/E ratio of -1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$33.34 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Oil & Gas news, Director Ronald A. Mcintosh acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.08 per share, with a total value of C$31,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$191,954.88.

About Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

