Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.66

Home Capital Group Inc (TSE:HCG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.66 and traded as high as $22.71. Home Capital Group shares last traded at $22.43, with a volume of 74,017 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HCG shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.66.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$132.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$126.96 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group Inc will post 3.4200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan Roy Hibben purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.06 per share, with a total value of C$42,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$269,600.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

