Magna International (TSE:MG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $58.30

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.30 and traded as high as $67.20. Magna International shares last traded at $67.07, with a volume of 643,298 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$65.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.77) by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 7.1899996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Magna International’s payout ratio is -255.85%.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

