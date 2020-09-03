COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.19

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.19 and traded as high as $6.76. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 22,826 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCLAY. ValuEngine raised shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCLAY)

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

