Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.89

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.89 and traded as high as $15.73. Transcontinental shares last traded at $15.47, with a volume of 190,154 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCL.A. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.88.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.