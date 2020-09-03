Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.37

Maple Leaf Foods Inc (TSE:MFI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.37 and traded as high as $29.24. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at $29.12, with a volume of 118,461 shares trading hands.

MFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC upped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion and a PE ratio of 68.04.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods Inc will post 1.3700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is presently 142.52%.

About Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

