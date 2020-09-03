Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.53

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.53 and traded as high as $7.06. Exco Technologies shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 35,198 shares trading hands.
XTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.19 million and a P/E ratio of 11.93.
In other news, insider Paul Robbins sold 5,000 shares of Exco Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.82, for a total value of C$34,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 965,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,582,957.26.
About Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC)
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.
