Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.53

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.53 and traded as high as $7.06. Exco Technologies shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 35,198 shares trading hands.

XTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.19 million and a P/E ratio of 11.93.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$70.96 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Exco Technologies Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Robbins sold 5,000 shares of Exco Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.82, for a total value of C$34,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 965,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,582,957.26.

About Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.