Assura (LON:AGR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $78.23

Shares of Assura PLC (LON:AGR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $78.23 and traded as high as $82.10. Assura shares last traded at $80.70, with a volume of 3,428,258 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Assura from GBX 94 ($1.23) to GBX 87 ($1.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assura has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 80.29 ($1.05).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 79.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 78.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04.

In related news, insider Jayne Cottam bought 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £664.20 ($867.89). Also, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 319,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03), for a total value of £252,573.27 ($330,031.71).

Assura Company Profile (LON:AGR)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

