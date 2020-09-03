Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.18

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2020

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. (TSE:LNF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.18 and traded as high as $18.19. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at $18.18, with a volume of 17,707 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.18.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$416.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leon’s Furniture Ltd. will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.57%.

In related news, Senior Officer Orest Pyshniak sold 3,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.65, for a total transaction of C$50,674.70.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile (TSE:LNF)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. It also offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

