Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.31

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE:EFN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.31 and traded as high as $10.97. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 510,514 shares changing hands.

EFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Element Fleet Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.63.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.30, a current ratio of 12.78 and a quick ratio of 12.18.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$225.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$208.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management Corp will post 0.9699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.41, for a total value of C$361,187.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$76,692.60.

About Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.