Future Fintech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.44

Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.44 and traded as high as $1.99. Future Fintech Group shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 41,634 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44.

Future Fintech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fruit juice concentrates, fruit beverages, and other fruit-related products in the People's Republic of China. It offers fruit juice concentrates, including fruit purees, concentrated fruit purees, and concentrated fruit juices; fruit beverages, such as fruit juice and fruit cider beverages; and other fruit-related products comprising organic and non-organic fresh fruits, dried fruits, preserved fruits, and fructose.

