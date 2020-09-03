American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.13. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 82,366 shares.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter.

About American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers in the United States. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.46
Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.46
Volex Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $138.08
Volex Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $138.08
ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.75
ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.75
North American Construction Group Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.84
North American Construction Group Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.84
Thomson Reuters Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $95.73
Thomson Reuters Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $95.73
Advantage Oil & Gas Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.85
Advantage Oil & Gas Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.85


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report