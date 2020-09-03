American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.13. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 82,366 shares.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter.

About American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers in the United States. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

