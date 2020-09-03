E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.98

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2020

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.98 and traded as high as $11.82. E.On shares last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 2,150 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98.

E.On Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENAKF)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

