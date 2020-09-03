Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,286.18

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4,286.18 and traded as high as $4,606.00. Berkeley Group shares last traded at $4,511.00, with a volume of 456,690 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on BKG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,150 ($54.23) price objective on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Berkeley Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,520 ($59.06) to GBX 4,900 ($64.03) in a report on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,050 ($65.99) price objective (up from GBX 4,700 ($61.41)) on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Berkeley Group from GBX 5,891 ($76.98) to GBX 6,055 ($79.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,637.54 ($60.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and a PE ratio of 15.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,517.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,286.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share. This is a boost from Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $99.32. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.73%.

In other news, insider Karl Whiteman sold 12,000 shares of Berkeley Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,568 ($59.69), for a total transaction of £548,160 ($716,268.13).

About Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

