Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.73

Rogers Sugar Inc (TSE:RSI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.73 and traded as high as $4.84. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 159,384 shares.

RSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.73. The company has a market cap of $502.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.14.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$206.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$190.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Sugar Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

