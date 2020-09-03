ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) & Information Analysis (NYSE:IAIC) Head-To-Head Analysis

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) and Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ChannelAdvisor and Information Analysis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChannelAdvisor 0 1 3 0 2.75 Information Analysis 0 0 0 0 N/A

ChannelAdvisor presently has a consensus target price of $19.38, indicating a potential upside of 20.57%. Given ChannelAdvisor’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ChannelAdvisor is more favorable than Information Analysis.

Risk and Volatility

ChannelAdvisor has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Information Analysis has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.3% of ChannelAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of ChannelAdvisor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Information Analysis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ChannelAdvisor and Information Analysis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChannelAdvisor 11.88% 17.00% 11.68% Information Analysis -3.93% -42.48% -18.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ChannelAdvisor and Information Analysis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChannelAdvisor $129.96 million 3.51 $3.48 million $0.15 107.13 Information Analysis $10.16 million 0.77 -$720,000.00 N/A N/A

ChannelAdvisor has higher revenue and earnings than Information Analysis.

Summary

ChannelAdvisor beats Information Analysis on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Its suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. The company also offers Where to Buy solution that allows brands to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides brands with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. Its customers include online businesses of online businesses of brands and retailers, as well as advertising agencies that use its solutions on behalf of their clients. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Information Analysis Company Profile

Information Analysis Incorporated engages in developing and maintaining information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and performing professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. The company develops and provides Web-based and mobile device solutions, including electronic forms conversions for various agencies of the federal government, data analytics, and legacy software migration and modernization. It also sells third-party software products, as well as provides maintenance services. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

