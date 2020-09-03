Analysts Anticipate WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to post $1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for WD-40’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. WD-40 posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on WD-40 from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.70, for a total transaction of $99,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $205.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.46. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.84 and a beta of -0.11. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $151.16 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

