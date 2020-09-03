Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.75 price target on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.16% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

EXK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $3.25 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley began coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.75 price target on the stock. Pi Financial increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $3.70 to $4.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $4.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.54.

EXK stock opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.75 million, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $4.79.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 28.03% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,767 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

