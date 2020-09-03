Zacks: Analysts Expect UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) to Post $1.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) to report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. UMB Financial posted earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $4.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow UMB Financial.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $298.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.63 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UMBF. Raymond James lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded UMB Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $54.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $70.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average is $51.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $310,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 11.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 19.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMB Financial (UMBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.