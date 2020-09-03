Zacks: Brokerages Expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.46). Entasis Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 96.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.59). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.06).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ETTX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.43.

ETTX opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.93. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.89 and a quick ratio of 8.89.

In other news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. purchased 12,677,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $31,693,725.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETTX. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 6.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 12.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

