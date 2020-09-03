Financial Analysis: BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND) & Arcadia Biosciences (NYSE:RKDA)

BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND) and Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get BRASILAGRO COMP/S alerts:

BRASILAGRO COMP/S has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcadia Biosciences has a beta of -0.58, meaning that its stock price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BRASILAGRO COMP/S and Arcadia Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRASILAGRO COMP/S $159.94 million 1.60 $45.85 million N/A N/A Arcadia Biosciences $1.17 million 28.08 -$28.81 million ($3.37) -0.91

BRASILAGRO COMP/S has higher revenue and earnings than Arcadia Biosciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BRASILAGRO COMP/S and Arcadia Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRASILAGRO COMP/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Arcadia Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Arcadia Biosciences has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 356.03%. Given Arcadia Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arcadia Biosciences is more favorable than BRASILAGRO COMP/S.

Profitability

This table compares BRASILAGRO COMP/S and Arcadia Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRASILAGRO COMP/S 16.76% 11.73% 6.94% Arcadia Biosciences -1,973.82% -175.11% -60.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of BRASILAGRO COMP/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of BRASILAGRO COMP/S shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BRASILAGRO COMP/S beats Arcadia Biosciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRASILAGRO COMP/S

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning. The company has 10 farms in 6 Brazilian states and 1 joint-venture farm in Paraguay with a total area of 198,158 hectares of own lands and 26,763 hectares of leased lands. It also imports and exports agricultural products and inputs; purchases, sells, and/or rents properties, land, buildings, and real estate in rural and/or urban areas; provides real estate brokerage services; and manages third-party assets. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc., an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits. It also provides nutritional oils comprising gamma linolenic acid safflower oil to manufacturers of dietary and nutritional supplements, medical foods, dog food, and other products under the SONOVA brand; and arachidonic acid safflower oil that is used as an ingredient in infant nutrition products. In addition, the company has various programs under development comprising fiber resistant starch wheat, whole grain flour, and reduced gluten wheat programs. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. has strategic collaborations with Dow AgroSciences and Ardent Mills LLC to develop and commercialize wheat varieties. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BRASILAGRO COMP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRASILAGRO COMP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.