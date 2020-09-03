$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.28. Valley National Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $327.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.95.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Lynch bought 6,350 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $60,134.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 45,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $429,378.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 691,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,456,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 33.6% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,700,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,530 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,131,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,506,000 after acquiring an additional 950,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,973,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,666,000 after acquiring an additional 529,555 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 69.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,142,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after acquiring an additional 466,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 59.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,125,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 421,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

VLY opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $12.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

