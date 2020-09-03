Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2020

Equities research analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.26). Kindred Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 69.69%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Kindred Biosciences from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 115,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $542,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 38.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 15.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 20.0% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KIN opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a current ratio of 10.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a market cap of $195.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.14. Kindred Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $11.93.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

Earnings History and Estimates for Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN)

