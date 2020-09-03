Brokerages Anticipate Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Upwork posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $87.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.75 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Upwork from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Upwork from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

UPWK stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. Upwork has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -59.54 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, Director Gregory C. Gretsch acquired 221,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,317,405.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 23,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $284,387.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,310 shares of company stock valued at $539,644. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,189,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,820,000 after buying an additional 252,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,345,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,440,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,642,000 after purchasing an additional 67,765 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,144,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,886 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,369,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

