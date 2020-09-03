AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). AngioDynamics posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 175%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $58.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $354.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 343,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,814.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AngioDynamics by 36.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 160.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 50,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 31,262 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 65.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 31,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,802,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,086,000 after buying an additional 213,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

